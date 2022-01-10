Police investigate alleged assault in Kitchener

KITCHENER -

Police are investigating a Sunday morning altercation in Kitchener that left one man seriously injured.

Waterloo regional police said they responded to reports of a disturbance in the area of Westmount Road and Glasgow Street around 8 a.m.

A man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim and suspect are believed to be known to each other.

No arrests were reported by police and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.