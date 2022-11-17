Police investigate a robbery in Kitchener

Regional police are continuing to investigate a robbery on Nov. 16 that resulted in a vehicle being taken from a victim.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. in the Frederick Street and Edna Street area of Kitchener.

The victim had exited a business when they were approached by an unknown male suspect. There was a brief physical altercation before the suspect stole the victim’s keys and fled the area in the victim’s vehicle, a dark grey Dodge Caravan.

No physical injuries were reported as a result of the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.