Police investigate a robbery in Kitchener
Regional police are continuing to investigate a robbery on Nov. 16 that resulted in a vehicle being taken from a victim.
The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. in the Frederick Street and Edna Street area of Kitchener.
The victim had exited a business when they were approached by an unknown male suspect. There was a brief physical altercation before the suspect stole the victim’s keys and fled the area in the victim’s vehicle, a dark grey Dodge Caravan.
No physical injuries were reported as a result of the incident and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
After exchange, China calls Canada's manner 'condescending'
A Chinse spokesperson on Thursday accused Canada of acting in a 'condescending manner' following a testy exchange between President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that underscores the depths to which the bilateral relationship has fallen.
Canadian commander says NATO battle group in Latvia could beat back Russian attack
The Canadian officer commanding a NATO battle group in Latvia says Russian forces would be routed if they dared launch an attack against Canadian troops and their allies stationed in the Baltic country on Russia's western border.
What home prices are Canadians searching for most?
After reaching its peak in February, the average price of a home in Canada has dropped by more than $170,000. Despite this, most online searches among Canadian homebuyers are for properties that cost well below the national average. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on the market for less than $600,000.
Remains found in Prince George, B.C., park belong to woman killed 32 years ago, police say
Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say human remains found in a park in the city in October have been identified as those of a woman killed more than 30 years ago.
Canadians have lost more than $131 billion investing in cannabis companies: firm
Canadians who invested in cannabis companies have lost more than $131 billion, according to data collected by law firm Miller Thomson, which calculated the total losses of 183 publicly traded and licenced cannabis producers.
PM's national security adviser, deputy minister of finance at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security adviser is due to testify today at the public inquiry tasked with determining whether the Liberal government was justified in triggering the Emergencies Act.
Trudeau's Indo-Pacific tour stops in Thailand with trade focus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in Thailand for meetings aimed at expanding Canada's trade with the Indo-Pacific region.
'Berated' and 'agitated': What's being said about Trudeau's G20 exchange with Chinese President Xi
Canadians woke up on Wednesday to rarely-captured footage of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Indonesia. From what the two world leaders' body language conveyed, to the politics of the interaction, here's what's being said in Ottawa and by Canada-China experts on Wednesday about the exchange.
Newfoundland's fishing towns were built to survive, but Fiona changed the game
Communities worry storms like Fiona will change the face of Newfoundland for good, wiping away its historic, weather-hardened fishing communities one by one.
London
-
A 'divine renovation' in southern Ontario
It’s a trend that has become popular in the last decade. Purchasing old property with lots of character and renovating it into a dream home. A couple from Parkhill, Ont.did just that, with a twist.
-
Snow continues, a few bus cancellations and delays
According to the Bus Planner website, two routes are cancelled for Goderich Public School and one route for Brookside. In Wingham, one route is cancelled for all of the secondary schools and Listowel Eastdale is reporting a 15 minute delay for its buses.
-
Board appointments emphasize council’s looming challenges
A lengthy committee meeting by members of London’s new city council selected their choices to sit on numerous agencies, boards and commissions. Council members and citizen representatives were selected for more than 35 committees — the choices will be finalized next week.
Windsor
-
Windsor police release vehicle images as family pleads for missing girl to come home
Windsor police say the dark-coloured Nissan Rougue seen in newly released images might be related to the disappearance of 13-year-old Mackenna Deslippe-McLellan.
-
More snow and cooler temperatures for Windsor-Essex
Temperatures hover just above freezing in Windsor-Essex and slightly below average temperatures for this time of year. According to Environment Canada, the average high is about 8 C, with the high for Thursday forecast to be 4 C.
-
This is what's happening with schools if Ontario education workers strike again
For the second time this month, Ontario school boards are putting plans in place as education workers across the province set to strike on Monday if a new deal is not reached with the government.
Barrie
-
Snow squalls could see some areas getting up to two-feet of snow
Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for lake-effect snow squalls off Georgian Bay and today through Sunday.
-
Alex Nuttall officially sworn in as Barrie's new mayor
It was the dawn of a new era in municipal politics in Barrie Wednesday night as the city's first new mayor in over a decade was sworn in.
-
Restaurant owner forced to close amid rising costs, staffing shortages
The owner of a popular restaurant in Washago is throwing in the towel and walking away from what once brought him a sense of pride amid rising costs.
Northern Ontario
-
Five arrested in weapons investigation on Albert Street East: Sault police
Sault police say as officers continue to investigate a weapons complaint in the 200-block area of Albert Street East, an apartment building has been cleared and five people arrested on unrelated warrants.
-
Snow squalls could see some areas getting up to two-feet of snow
Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for lake-effect snow squalls off Georgian Bay and today through Sunday.
-
Sault business owners confront intruder after sleeping at work to try and stop break-ins
A Sault Ste. Marie business is growing frustrated after repeated break-ins at their store.
Ottawa
-
Strike deadline inches closer for Ontario education workers after talks break down
Ontario education workers are a day closer to a possible strike after talks with the government broke down yet again.
-
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones to make announcement
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones is set to make an announcement later this morning about “improving health infrastructure” in the province.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Day one for Ottawa's new top cop
Eric Stubbs becomes chief of the Ottawa Police Service nearly four weeks after the Ottawa Police Services Board appointed him on Oct. 21
Toronto
-
Strike deadline inches closer for Ontario education workers after talks break down
Ontario education workers are a day closer to a possible strike after talks with the government broke down yet again.
-
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones to make announcement
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones is set to make an announcement later this morning about “improving health infrastructure” in the province.
-
Toronto man says Canada Post suspended mail to his house over a garbage bin dispute
A Toronto man says mail to his home has been halted because a garbage bin that is a foot below his mailbox is purportedly impeding the Canada Post mail carrier.
Montreal
-
'Time to reunite with our good habits': Masks strongly recommended again in Quebec
Quebec's health minister is strongly recommending people wear masks in public as the province battles a 'spicy cocktail' of viruses overwhelming hospitals: COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The measure is not obligatory and the recommendation does not extend to schools and daycares.
-
'We have truly lost a beautiful soul': Quebec woman, 22, who sought experimental treatment dies of cancer
Less than two weeks after being airlifted home to Montreal from a cancer treatment centre in Texas, 22-year-old Maria Muscari died Wednesday morning.
-
Actress Brigitte Bardot pens letter against controversial Quebec deer cull
French actress and activist Brigitte Bardot published an open letter to the mayor of Longueuil, Que. Tuesday, urging her to call off a controlled deer hunt at a local park. The planned cull of nearly 100 white-tailed deer has been the source of much back-and-forth in Quebec's court system, with animal rights activists filing a lawsuit over the summer against the City of Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.
Atlantic
-
'I can't stop crying': Cape Breton woman whose brother died following ER visit wants answers
Valerie Bobbett is demanding answers after her brother died following a visit to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital’s emergency department in Sydney, N.S.
-
Section of Highway 102 near Fall River closed due to three-vehicle collision
A section of Highway 102 near Fall River, N.S., is closed Thursday morning due to a three-vehicle collision.
-
Newfoundland's fishing towns were built to survive, but Fiona changed the game
For generations, Cory Munden's family has been building and living on the same piece of oceanside land in the southwestern Newfoundland town of Port aux Basques.
Winnipeg
-
Family questions response to 911 call made by Winnipeg man who later died by suicide
A Winnipeg man who died by suicide earlier this month called 911 hours earlier, leaving his family questioning whether the system is equipped to triage calls from people in a mental health crisis to connect them with the appropriate care.
-
Silver Alert issued for man last seen Wednesday evening in Charleswood
Winnipeg police have issued a Silver Alert for Peter Krawchuk. Krawchuk, 76, was last seen Wednesday in the Charleswood area of Winnipeg at around 6 p.m.
-
Iconic KUB Bakery shuts down after 'devastating' few years
After nearly 100 years making iconic 'Winnipeg-style rye bread,' one of the city's oldest rye bread bakeries is closing up shop.
Calgary
-
More than half of Calgarians feel less safe now than in 2019: poll
A majority of Calgarians say they feel less safe now than they did in 2019, according to a recent poll conducted by ThinkHQ Public Affairs.
-
'Devastated my life': Calgary widow encourages sober driving over the holidays
Calgarian Susan White lost her husband to an impaired driver three years ago, and says she has been struggling ever since.
-
Premier orders deputy ministers to review Sean Chu investigation, determine further action
Premier Danielle Smith has tasked a pair of deputy ministers to review a report from the Calgary Police Commission (CPC) that admitted errors were made during a 1997 investigation into allegations of sexual assault against now-councillor Sean Chu.
Edmonton
-
Smith moving ahead with promised AHS overhaul based on directions to health minister
Premier Danielle Smith has outlined her expectations for health care in Alberta in a mandate letter to the health minister.
-
'Life-changing event' occurred before woman was shot, Edmonton police say in plea for info
Kelsey Ouellette experienced a 'life-changing event' months before she was shot dead in central Edmonton, investigators have revealed, pleading for anyone with information about the event to come forward.
-
Moore's first career hat trick leads the way as Kings defeat struggling Oilers 3-1
Trevor Moore owned the stat sheet on Wednesday night, recording his first career hat trick as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the struggling Edmonton Oilers 3-1.
Vancouver
-
A billion-dollar fix: The cost of repairing B.C. highways after the 2021 floods
Permanent repairs to B.C.'s highways after last November's disastrous floods are expected to cost $1 billion.
-
Remains found in Prince George, B.C., park belong to woman killed 32 years ago, police say
Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say human remains found in a park in the city in October have been identified as those of a woman killed more than 30 years ago.
-
Pilot in Ontario plane crash that killed 2 B.C. fugitives was not qualified, TSB says
The pilot of a small plane that crashed in Northern Ontario in April -- killing everyone aboard, including two men wanted for murder in B.C. -- was not qualified to fly in the conditions present that night, according to the Transportation Safety Board.