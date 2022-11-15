Police in tactical gear respond to barricaded person in Milverton, Ont.

Multiple police units, including tactical teams, crisis negotiators and the canine unit, have converged on the small community of Milverton, around 45 minutes northwest of Kitchener.

As of 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they were at the scene of a person barricaded inside a home on Pacific Avenue.

OPP first responded to the street around 10:07 a.m. for a “disturbance.”

“As a result, police contained the residence and activated specialized units,” OPP said in a media release.

Police said there is no threat to public safety but asked people to avoid the area.

Pacific Avenue is closed between Fulton Street and Davis Street.

Police officers in tactical gear seen in Milverton on Nov. 15. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News Kitchener)

A mobile support unit has been set up at the fire station. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News Kitchener)

This is a developing story and will be updated.