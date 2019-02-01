Featured
Police in Haldimand County charge retired teacher with sexual assault
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 4:51PM EST
Police in Haldimand County have charged a 53-year-old retired teacher with a number of offences including sexual assault.
Officers say they received a report of the incident on Jan. 25.
The assault was alleged to have taken place at Hagersville Secondary School between 2016 and 2018.
Police have now charged a former teacher with sexual assault, sexual exploitation and criminal harassment.
They say their investigation is ongoing.