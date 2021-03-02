KITCHENER -- A woman from Arthur is dead following a three-vehicle collision near Grand Valley Monday afternoon.

Members of Dufferin OPP responded to the crash on County Road 109, west of Grand Valley just after 12:30 p.m.

They said a tanker truck, a mini-van, and an SUV collided in the midst of a band of weather that brought poor road conditions, white-outs and zero visibility at times.

As a result of the crash, 29-year-old Chelsey Kamphuis of Arthur was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tanker truck was also airlifted to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the road was closed for several hours while officers investigated.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision is being asked to contact Dufferin OPP.