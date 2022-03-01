Police identify victim of fatal Princeton, Ont. fire

Provincial police have identified the victim of a fatal fire in Princeton, Ont. last month.

Emergency crews were called to a fire on Victoria Street around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 4.

A man was found in the detached garage and pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified him as 59-year-old George Townsend.

At the time of the fire, witnesses told CTV News they heard explosions coming from the building. It was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.