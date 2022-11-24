Police identify victim of fatal Mount Forest crash

Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash near Mount Forest earlier this week as 59-year-old Paul Sinclair of Acton, Ont.

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say officers responded to the single-vehicle collision on Highway 6 around 10 a.m. on Monday. Nov. 21.

The driver was transported to hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Footage of the crash site posted by OPP appears to the show a pickup truck left the highway and came to rest in a field.

The roof of the pickup truck appeared to have sustained extensive damage, with tools laying in the snow nearby.

Police closed Highway 6 between Sideroad 2 and Sideroad 3 for around five hours Monday.

In an update Thursday, OPP asked anyone who may have witnesses the collision to call 1-888-310-1122.