Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a fatal collision involving a motorcycle near Elora.

Police say 42-year-old Darren Suszczynski of Fergus was driving a motorcycle when he collided with a car on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say it happened on Wellington Road 7 near Sideroad 4.

According to police, Suszczynski was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries but was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

Police say their investigation is continuing.