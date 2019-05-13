

CTV Kitchener





Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed on Highway 6 in Grey County.

Mary-Joseph Hill, 54, from Shallow Lake, was found without vital signs and taken to hospital.

She was then pronounced deceased.

It happened just after midnight on Monday in the community of Shallow Lake, roughly 15 kilometres west of Owen Sound.

The driver of the car also sustained injuries and was taken to hospital.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation and it's not known whether any charges will be laid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or by calling Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).