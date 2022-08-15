Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash near Woodstock, Ont.

A motorcycle rider has died following a Sunday night crash near Woodstock, Ont.

Emergency crews were first called to Hwy. 53 near Middle Townline Road just before 8:30 p.m.

Provincial police say the single-vehicle collision resulted in one person being pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday afternoon, police identified the rider as 61-year-old Gordon Allan Rosebrugh of Brant County.

Hwy. 53 was closed for an investigation, but reopened around 7:15 a.m. Monday.