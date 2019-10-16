

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Oxford County OPP are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 401 east of Woodstock.

Officers were called to the 401 in Blandford-Blenheim Township around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They said a passing eastbound motorist struck a man while he was outside of his car.

The driver failed to remain at the scene.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Police identified him on Thursday as 43-year-old Damitri Baranov of Chateauguay, Que.

One lane on the 401 was closed while crews investigate.

OPP believe that the other motorist was driving a truck like the one in the video below.

They're asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.