An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a woman in downtown Kitchener.

Yvonne Umutoniwasi, 28, was found dead inside a home on Pearl Place, off of Scott Street, on Aug. 12, 2018.

At the time, police said that the circumstances of her death were suspicious, but did not explicitly call it a murder.

They weren't sure how long the body had been there, and because of its condition, they said an autopsy wasn't enough to determine the time or cause of death.

On Wednesday, police announced that they had arrested a 31-year-old Kitchener man in connection to the homicide.

Officials say that the accused, who police identifiedon Thursday morning as Isaac Gany, and the victim were known to each other and that there was no additional threat to public safety.

He has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one county of indignity to a body and one count of breaching probation.