KITCHENER -- A 74-year-old man was the victim of a homicide in Belwood, Ont., police say.

Officers responded to a home on Poplar Place in the Township of Centre Wellington on Canada Day to check on the well-being of the occupant.

There, they found Giorgio "George" Gemin deceased.

Though officials have ruled his death a homicide, they have not released any details surrounding his death.

The next day, a Belwood man with the same last name, Kyle John George Gemin, 31, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Police have not said what their relation is, if any.

Neighbours told CTV News Kitchener they were grandfather and grandson.

He appeared in court on Thursday, where he was remanded into custody. Another court appearance was scheduled for Friday by video.

Residents in the area say that the homicide comes as a shock to the community.

“In a neighbourhood like this, you don’t hear anything bad happening,” one resident told CTV News in an interview on Friday.

“No street fights or anything like that, then all of a sudden you hear something like this. It’s not right.”

The Wellington County OPP Crime Unit continue to investigate, along with the OPP's Criminal Investigation Branch and Forensic Identification Services.

The charges against Kyle Gemin have not been proven in court.