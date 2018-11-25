

CTV Kitchener





OPP were investigating a serious crash just outside Thamesford that killed a 21-year-old man and injured two others.

Officers were called to 19th Line, between Road 66 and 17th Line, around 11 p.m. Saturday.

A grey-coloured vehicle had driven off the road, hit a hydro pole and slammed into a tree.

A man in the backseat was ejected from the vehicle.

Both the driver and another man in the front seat had to extricated by emergency workers.

The driver, a 21-year-old from Ingersoll, was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police identified him on Nov. 27 as Ty Waller of Ingersoll.

The two passengers remain in hospital with undetermined injuries.

Police say speed and alcohol are considered factors in the crash.