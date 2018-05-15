

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police have identified the driver killed in a crash west of Drayton on Monday.

The collision happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Wellington Road 8, between Side Road 12 and Side Road 15.

Wellington County OPP has identified the driver as 24-year-old Jordan Marie MacDougall of Moorefield.

Police say the vehicle she was driving crashed into the ditch and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Welllington Road 8 was closed for several hours on Monday but has since reopened.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.