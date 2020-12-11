KITCHENER -- A driver who was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Hagersville last week has been identified.

According to a news release, 61-year-old Roy Strohm of Jarvis, Ont. was killed in the collision on Friday.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene just after 6 a.m. on Haldimand Road 55 and concession 12 Walpole. A witness had reported that one of the drivers was trapped and unresponsive in their car.

Paramedics transported him to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he died in hospital.

Two other drivers involved in the collision received minor injuries.

Haldimand Road 55 and Concession 12 Walpole were closed for about eight hours while officials investigated. Police have not said what caused the crash or whether any charges will be laid.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the crash is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.