KITCHENER -- The driver killed in a Norfolk County crash over the weekend has been identified as a Brantford woman.

Emergency responders were called to Teeterville Road, near Windham, just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Ontario Provincial Police later determined that the vehicle left the road and went airborne before hitting a hydro pole.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle but her injuries were so serious that she died at the scene.

The woman has now been identified as 27-year-old Raelynn Jean Haynes of Brantford.

OPP say they are still investigating the cause of the crash.