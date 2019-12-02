KITCHENER -- Provincial Police have confirmed a body found under an ATV in Exeter belongs to a missing South Huron man.

They began investigating after 23-year-old Quintin Smith was reported missing by his family on Sept. 23.

On Oct. 21 a body was found under an ATV in a wooded area near an embankment alongside a set of railway tracks in Exeter.

OPP say Smith died as a result of injuries sustained in the ATV rollover crash.

No further information has been released about the cause of the crash.