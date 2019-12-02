Police identify body of man found under ATV
Published Monday, December 2, 2019
KITCHENER -- Provincial Police have confirmed a body found under an ATV in Exeter belongs to a missing South Huron man.
They began investigating after 23-year-old Quintin Smith was reported missing by his family on Sept. 23.
On Oct. 21 a body was found under an ATV in a wooded area near an embankment alongside a set of railway tracks in Exeter.
OPP say Smith died as a result of injuries sustained in the ATV rollover crash.
No further information has been released about the cause of the crash.