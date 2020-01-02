Police identify body found on New Years Eve as missing man
The Canadian Press Published Thursday, January 2, 2020 7:16AM EST Last Updated Friday, January 3, 2020 7:24AM EST
OPP file image.
Provincial police say a body found in Tillsonburg has been identified as that of a man who went missing three months earlier.
They say 42-year-old James Blakley of Brownsville was reported missing in September.
His body was found on New Years Eve on Mall Road in Tillsonburg around 5 p-m.
They say officers with the Oxford detachment and forensic identification services went to the scene.
Police say there is nothing suspicious about Blakley's death.