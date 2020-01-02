Provincial police say a body found in Tillsonburg has been identified as that of a man who went missing three months earlier.

They say 42-year-old James Blakley of Brownsville was reported missing in September.

His body was found on New Years Eve on Mall Road in Tillsonburg around 5 p-m.

They say officers with the Oxford detachment and forensic identification services went to the scene.

Police say there is nothing suspicious about Blakley's death.