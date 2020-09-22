KITCHENER -- Police are looking for the public's help in identifying three people in connection to reported gunshots at a Kitchener apartment.

The incident happened on Aug. 2, shortly before 10 p.m. at a building on Vanier Drive.

Officials said at the time that witnesses reported hearing an argument followed by two gun shots in a common area of the building on the seventh floor.

The suspects fled before police arrived, and police said there was no word on any victims.

Police are still investigating and weeks later, on Sept. 22, released a photo of three people who appear to be standing in the lobby of the apartment building.

Officials haven't said whether the people in the photo are considered suspects.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to contact police.