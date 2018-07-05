

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say they have made arrests in an investigation that focused on illegal opioids in the region.

In what they’re calling ‘project variance’, police say five people have been arrested and they’ve seized a substantial amount of drugs and property.

Just under $500,000 worth of street drugs including meth, marijuana and cocaine were seized, as well as four motor vehicles and two motorcycles.

The WRPS also seized criminal monies in the sum of $234,000, the largest such seizure from a single investigation in the force's history, Chief Larkin said.

Regional police held a press conference on Thursday afternoon to provide more information.