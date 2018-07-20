

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police have arrested a 24-year-old man for performing an indecent act in a lobby of a building.

Police were called to the area of Wyndham Street and Carden Street on Thursday night around 7 p.m.

The man fled the scene upon police arrival and ended up in the area of Old Quebec Street mall.

Security at the mall informed police the man had left the mall.

Guelph police continued to search for the man and, an hour later, they located him by the Sleeman Center.