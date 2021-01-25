KITCHENER -- Regional police say they were able to trace the tracks of a stolen tractor in Kitchener, which led to an arrest 60 kilometers away.

Officers were first called to a construct site on Bleams Road near Fischer-Hallman Road around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Police were able to trace the vehicle's path in the snow and eventually found the tractor in Oxford County, according to officials.

Officers then reportedly followed the vehicle and coordinated with provincial police to seize it in a field.

The driver of the tractor was later arrested in Embro.

A 37-year-old Stratford man was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and several court order breaches. He was held for a bail hearing.