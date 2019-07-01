Featured
Police find suspected drugs and cash during arrest
Waterloo Regional Police seized suspected cocaine during an arrest on June 28. (Source: WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 1, 2019 12:36PM EDT
A Kitchener man is facing a number of charges after being arrested.
Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in Waterloo on Tuesday.
As a result of the investigation, a 26-year-old man was arrested in the area of Northfield Drive East and Davenport Road in Waterloo on Friday.
During the arrest, officers located and seized suspected cocaine and over $3,000 in cash.
The man is being charged with a number of offences, including sexual assault and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.