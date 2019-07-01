

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man is facing a number of charges after being arrested.

Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in Waterloo on Tuesday.

As a result of the investigation, a 26-year-old man was arrested in the area of Northfield Drive East and Davenport Road in Waterloo on Friday.

During the arrest, officers located and seized suspected cocaine and over $3,000 in cash.

The man is being charged with a number of offences, including sexual assault and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.