Police find loaded handgun in park on Manchester Road
Published Friday, June 11, 2021 2:18PM EDT
Waterloo regional police located a loaded handgun in a park on Manchester Road on June 10, 2021. (Supplied by WRPS)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating after finding a loaded handgun at a park on Manchester Road in Kitchener.
Officials say they located the loaded gun under a tree around 7:20 p.m. Thursday.
The police service's drugs and firearms unit is investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.