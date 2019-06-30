

CTV Kitchener





A 28-year-old is facing additional charges following his arrest.

Guelph Police located the man at a building on Carden Street on Saturday around 11 p.m.

The High Enforcement Action Team (HEAT) had grounds for his arrest on charges of flight from police, operate conveyance in dangerous manner, adult operation while prohibited, possession of stolen property over $5,000, and breach recognizance.

Police discovered a small quantity of fentanyl and stolen property subsequent to his arrest.

The man was further charged with possession of a controlled substance, stolen property, and three further counts of breach recognizance.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.