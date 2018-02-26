Featured
Police find crossbow and drugs after searching a Cambridge home
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 26, 2018 2:58PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police say on Friday they executed a search warrant at a Cambridge house.
According to police, their search of the Elgin Street North home turned up suspected meth and fentanyl along with a crossbow and a prohibited knife.
They also found stolen property and counterfeit money, but they didn’t specify the exact amount.
Police are still investigating.