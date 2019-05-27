

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say the found a dead body in Grand River in the Galt area of Cambridge.

The call came in around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday about a body found in the Grand Avenue South and St. Andrews Street.

A 32-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say there is no indication foul play was involved, however the investigation is ongoing.

Police are looking to speak with a female with brown hair riding a bicycle who was seen in the area.

They are also asking anyone else with information to get in contact.