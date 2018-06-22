

The Canadian Press





A judge has ruled out crucial Crown evidence from a police expert at the trial of a man accused of killing his father, whose death was initially deemed a suicide.

Justice Maureen Forestell says the majority of testimony from Det. Const. Grant Sutherland is inadmissible.

Sutherland said he believed it was unlikely Wayne Millard shot himself in the face on Nov. 29, 2012.

Millard's son, 32-year-old Dellen Millard, has pleaded not guilty in the death of his father.

The trial has heard Wayne Millard was found dead in his bed with a bullet lodged in his brain and a revolver beside his bed.

Forestell says Sutherland showed bias in his evidence.

The Crown closed its case at the trial today and Dellen Millard's defence team says they will not be calling any witnesses.