Police executing search warrants on Vanier Drive
Published Wednesday, August 12, 2020 12:53PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 12, 2020 1:26PM EDT
Police say they're executing a search warrant on Vanier Drive (Dave Pettitt / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say people should expect an increased police presence in the area of Vanier Drive in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon.
In a tweet, officials say they're performing search warrants in the area.
Police say there is no concern for public safety.
They will provide further updates as they become available.