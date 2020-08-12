KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say people should expect an increased police presence in the area of Vanier Drive in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon.

In a tweet, officials say they're performing search warrants in the area.

There will be an increased police presence in the area of Vanier Drive in Kitchener as police complete several search warrants. There is no concern for public safety.



Updates will be provided when available. pic.twitter.com/vkOUosyeNq — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) August 12, 2020

Police say there is no concern for public safety.

They will provide further updates as they become available.