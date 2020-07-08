KITCHENER -- The OPP Canine Unit helped track down a suspected impaired driver who police say ran from the scene of a crash and through a cornfield in Puslinch.

On Saturday around 8:45 p.m., Wellington County OPP were called to a single vehicle rollover on Highway 6 near Clair Road.

Police say the vehicle was seen weaving before eventually losing control, entering the ditch, and rolling over.

The driver was last seen running away from the scene of the crash through a nearby cornfield.

Police dogs helped search the area and locate the driver.

A 32-year-old man from Toronto is facing impaired driving charges, a license suspension and vehicle impoundment.

He’s set to appear in a Guelph court on August 7.