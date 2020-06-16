Advertisement
Police dispatchers pitch in to replace little girl’s stolen bike
CTV Kitchener Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020 9:06AM EDT
KITCHENER -- A little girl is cruising around on her favourite bicycle again thanks to the generosity of some Waterloo Regional Police employees.
Police say that four-year-old Lexi had just learned how to ride a bike, when someone stole it from her driveway last week.
To make matters worse, it was Lexi’s beloved Frozen-themed bicycle.
After hearing about the story, a group of dispatchers banded together and raised enough money to buy Lexi a new bike to ride this summer.
Photos of officers dropping off a new Frozen bike to Lexi were posted to the WRPS Twitter account on Monday.
Her new ride came complete with an Elsa and Anna themed handbasket and shiny handlebar tassels.