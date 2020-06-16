KITCHENER -- A little girl is cruising around on her favourite bicycle again thanks to the generosity of some Waterloo Regional Police employees.

Police say that four-year-old Lexi had just learned how to ride a bike, when someone stole it from her driveway last week.

To make matters worse, it was Lexi’s beloved Frozen-themed bicycle.

After hearing about the story, a group of dispatchers banded together and raised enough money to buy Lexi a new bike to ride this summer.

Photos of officers dropping off a new Frozen bike to Lexi were posted to the WRPS Twitter account on Monday.

Her new ride came complete with an Elsa and Anna themed handbasket and shiny handlebar tassels.