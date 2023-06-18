Police cruisers hit by alleged impaired driver

A 39-year-old alleged impaired driver is facing several charges after hitting multiple Waterloo Regional Service Police (WRPS) cruisers just after midnight on Sunday.

In a press release, WRPS said around 12:05 a.m., officers responded to the area Meadowvale Road in Waterloo, for a report of a possible impaired driver.

A woman driving a black GMC was stopped for a traffic stop.

According to police she then attempted to flee.

Police said the driver drove into a parked fully marked WRPS cruiser. She then reversed into a second marked police cruiser.

Police did not say what the extent of damages to the police vehicles is.

The driver was arrested and charged with the following: