

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say a man has been charged after one of their cruisers was hit while responding to a collision Saturday afternoon.

Police say officers were responding to a three-vehicle collision around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Gerber Road and Moser-Young Road in Wellesley Township when their cruiser was struck.

An SUV was stopped on Gerber Road with a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser behind it.

The cruiser was struck from behind by a van and the impact forced the cruiser into the SUV.

The officer did not suffer any injuries, but the occupants of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

All three vehicle suffered serious damage.

A 38-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with careless driving.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is being asked to call police.