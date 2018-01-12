

CTV Kitchener





A heavy police presence descended on Clinton Thursday morning as officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle.

The police action ended with a man from out of the province facing charges including dangerous driving, impaired driving and assault with a weapon – and the discovery that the man was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for robbery.

Huron County OPP say it began when an officer noticed a pickup truck that had been stolen from a parking lot in Seaforth two days earlier.

The truck drove away, was tracked down about 30 minutes late on Maple Street and allegedly tried to flee – passing by two stop signs without stopping as it did so.

Officers were eventually able to box the truck in on North Street North. At that point, the truck allegedly rammed a police cruiser before becoming stuck in a snowbank. Its driver was taken into custody.

A 27-year-old Calgary man is facing charges including the ones listed above, as well as obstructing police, driving with open alcohol, driving without a licence and possession of property obtained by crime, in addition to the offences which prompted the warrant.