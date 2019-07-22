

CTV Kitchener





The driver of a pickup truck reportedly rammed a police cruiser while fleeing from the scene of an alleged theft in progress.

Regional police were called to a business on Franklin Boulevard in Cambridge around noon on Sunday for a report of an attempted theft.

Officers observed a pickup truck upon arrival. Moments later, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.

Police attempted to stop the driver, at which point the vehicle drove at the officer and caused extensive damage to a cruiser.

The officer did not sustain any injuries.

The vehicle was last seen fleeing in the area of downtown Hespeler.

Police say the truck will have damage to both sides and be missing the passenger side mirror.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.