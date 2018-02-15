

CTV Kitchener





A Perth County man will be facing charges after allegedly ramming a police cruiser in Palmerston.

Wellington County OPP say the cruiser was hit outside a coffee shop Jan. 31.

An officer was trying to pull the pickup truck over because it had been reported stolen.

After ramming the cruiser, the truck allegedly drove away. It was later found in Blyth, having been set on fire.

The officer who was in the cruiser was not hurt. The cruiser received some damage to the back door on the driver’s side.

A 35-year-old Perth South man currently in custody elsewhere on an unrelated matter has been identified as a suspect in this case. Police say he will be facing charges of assaulting police, flight from police and possession of property obtained by crime.