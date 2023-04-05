Police cruiser involved in Kitchener crash

Waterloo regional police are looking into a Kitchener crash they say involved one of their cruisers.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 12:25 p.m. Tuesdays in the area of Edna Street and the Hwy. 7 on-ramp, according to a news release.

No one was injured.

Edna Street was closed for about two hours for the investigation, which is ongoing. Anyone who saw the crash or has video footage is asked to contact traffic services (519-570-9777 ext. 8856.)