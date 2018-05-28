

CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser was involved in a collision while responding to an emergency.

Police say it happened shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Ottawa Street South and International Place in Kitchener.

They say the cruiser had its lights and siren activated, and stopped at a red light while westbound on Ottawa.

When the officer believed their path was clear, they continued into the intersection against the red light.

At that point, a southbound vehicle on International – seeing a green light, but apparently not the moving police cruiser – entered the intersection and collided with the cruiser.

Police say the southbound vehicle then drove away from the intersection, but was later tracked down.

The collision remains under investigation. Police say they want to hear from anyone who witnessed it.