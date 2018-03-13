

CTV Kitchener





Two people were arrested in Brantford after the vehicle they were in allegedly hit a police cruiser in Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police say it all happened early Tuesday morning. It started around 2:45 a.m. when a pickup truck fire was reported near Spragues and Beke roads, in the Bannister Lake area of North Dumfries.

Two people were allegedly seen leaving the area in a burgundy pickup truck, which police believed to be a stolen vehicle.

Police say the pickup truck refused to stop for officers in North Dumfries. Its trail was picked up later on Hespeler Road, where it was involved in a collision with a police cruiser and an off-duty officer’s vehicle.

Later on, the vehicle was spotted by police officers in Powerline Road in Brantford.

Two people were arrested on charges including arson, theft, possession of stolen property, flight from police, dangerous driving and failure to report a collision.