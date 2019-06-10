

CTV Kitchener





Regional police are investigating after a three-vehicle crash that involved a marked police cruiser.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Hespeler and Pinebush roads in Cambridge.

There were no reports of any physical injuries in the crash.

The traffic unit was called to investigate, but the cause of the crash has not been released.

It’s not clear what caused the crash or whether any charges would be laid.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen what happened to call the traffic unit at 519 570-9777 ext. 8856.