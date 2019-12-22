KITCHENER -- Project Lifesaver is being credited for helping quickly locate a 76-year-old man who was reported missing.

Guelph Police received the report at 1:49 p.m. on Saturday, were told the senior was a member of Project Lifesaver, and used trained officers to locate him at 2:15 p.m.

Officials described Project Lifesaver as an international search and rescue program designed for at-risk individuals who are prone to life threatening behaviour or wandering.

Anyone who has a family member they believe will benefit from Project Lifesaver is asked to contact Victim Services Wellington.