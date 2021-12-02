Police continue years-long search for missing Kitchener man

KITCHENER -

Waterloo regional police are continuing their years-long search of a missing Kitchener man.

Brady Wind, 36, was last seen in December 2018 in the city’s downtown core.

He is described as 5’8,” with a medium build, short brown hair and a receding hairline. He also has several tattoos on his forearm and neck.

For more photos and details about Wind, you can visit his missing person’s profile.

Anyone who had contact with Wind during the month and year he went missing, or may have information about his whereabouts, are asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.