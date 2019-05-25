

Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to search for the man they believe is responsible for a fire at the Grand River Hotel in Cambridge more than two weeks ago.

Anyone with information on the incident or 36-year-old Kevin Robertson is being asked to contact police.

The man from Cambridge is wanted for arson – endangering life.

“He’s familiar to the area,” said Kristy Childs, who was living at the hotel. “I’ve seen him here around the bar.

“He’s not only destroyed our homes, he took everything from us. I guess you could say it’d be nice to see him punished.”

Childs recounts the day flames and smoke filled the place she called home.

“The smoke was thicker than molasses and blacker than the ace of spades,” she said. “I yelled fire, get out, grabbed by cell phone, called 9-1-1, and ran downstairs.”

The fire on May 10 sent one person to hospital with burns. Four others were forced to jump from the roof to escape.

“We’re like a little family,” said Childs. “You got to make sure everyone’s okay. It’s not just all for one.”

She adds that some tenants are living in fear and unsure if it was a random attack, pinned to them, or if it will happen again.

Damage is estimated at $500,000. More than a dozen residents are still without a home.

“A lot of us will sleep at night if he’s behind bars and can’t do this again,” said Childs. “He took everything from us, now he’s losing everything.”