Police continue to investigate weekend crash in Wellesley Township

Wellesley Township -

A 31-year-old man from Perth County was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries Saturday after a single motor vehicle crash in Wellesley Township.

It happened at about 2:25 p.m. on Deborah Glaister Line and Manser Road, according to a news releasefrom Waterloo Regional Police Service.

The driver was reportedly driving east on Deborah Glaister Line, when he lost control and hit a tree.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.

Anyone with information is being asked to come forward or to contact Crime Stoppers.