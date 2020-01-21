Police continue to investigate shooting in Waterloo home
Waterloo Regional Police investigate an apparent shooting on Beechdrops Drive in Waterloo (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener).
KITCHENER -- Regional Police are continuing to search for suspects involved in a shooting in Waterloo’s Vista Hills neighborhood last week.
Police now revealing they believe multiple suspects entered a residence on Beechdrops Drive, near Cinnamon Fern Street around 10:15 p.m Thursday.
That's where they found a 43-year-old man suffering from critical injuries. Police say he has since undergone surgery but remains in critical condition in hospital.
Police believe the man was shot as a result of an altercation inside the home.
They say it's unclear if it was a targeted or random attack.
Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit and General Detectives are continuing to investigate.