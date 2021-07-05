CAMBRIDGE -- Waterloo regional police continue to investigate after a delivery truck was robbed at gunpoint in Cambridge last week.

Around 12:50 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a reported delivery truck robbery near Saltsman Drive and Maple Grove Road.

Police say several suspects armed with firearms approached the delivery driver.

The driver was not injured during the incident.

According to a release, a grey Mercedes sedan, believed to be involved in the robbery, was seen fleeing the area.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.