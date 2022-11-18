Police continue to investigate break and enter in Waterloo

The investigation is ongoing after a residence in Waterloo was broken into on Nov. 15. At approximately 1 p.m., an unknown suspect(s) gained entry to a home in the area of Grand River Drive and Charing Cross Road.

The suspect(s) accessed the home through the front door and personal property was stolen from the residence. Investigators believe that a white Ford Explorer was the vehicle operated by the suspect(s).

Residents that live in the area are being asked to check their security camera footage for the vehicle or any suspicious activity between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.