Waterloo Regional Police are looking for answers after a case of arson at a Waterloo elementary school Thursday.

Waterloo Fire and the WRPS responded to a fire at Saint Matthew Catholic Elementary School around 5 a.m. to find a playground fully engulfed in flames.

Witnesses say the smoke was billowing more than 20 ft. into the sky.

“We saw the flames and smoke billowing from the house across the street we figured it was a garbage bin that had been set on fire,” said local resident Mark Lefebvre. “We didn't realize until later on that morning when the police came around they had actually torched the entire playground and that's an absolutely devastating, particularly as kids will now be coming back to the school.”

Officials say damage is estimated at $50,000.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.