Police continue to investigate alleged sex assault at WLU

Waterloo regional police are continuing to investigate an alleged sexual assault that happened last month at Wilfrid Laurier University.

They issued another media release on Sunday about the incident on March. 16.

Police said that victim was sexually assaulted by an unknown person around 9 p.m. at The Turret, a study and event space on campus.

On Sunday, Laurier put out its own statement about the reported incident. The university is encouraging its community to reach out to the various resources and supports available at Laurier.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84777